Justice Ejaz of IHC to go on long leave from 8th

ISLAMABAD: One of the three Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges who recently moved their personal belongings out of the high court building amid rumours of imminent resignations has proceeded on long leave.

IHC Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, who along with Justices Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri earlier directed staff to pack all personal items from their chambers and shift them to their residences, has gone on three months’ leave with effect from Dec 8.

IHC registrar office initially included him in the duty roster of the judges issued for the next week, his name was excluded from the revised duty roster.

While various quarters suggest that Justice Ejaz is seriously considering resigning in the wake of the 27th Amendment — which has reconfigured the judicial structure, established the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) and empowered authorities to transfer high court judges without their consent.

Besides, the court officials maintained that the judge has been struggling with some health issues as he had developed cardiac issues last month and underwent angioplasty.

After returning to the bench post-procedure, he reportedly continued to face discomfort while presiding over proceedings and subsequently opted for long leave.

They added that he may still perform chamber work during his absence and finalise reserved orders.

The movement of personal belongings by the three judges last week had already triggered speculation that they might resign .

Sources said that books, documents, decorative pieces and other personal materials brought by the judges after their elevation were discreetly packed and transported out soon after the 27th Amendment came into effect.

Insiders note that Justices Sattar and Jahangiri, appointed on Dec 30, 2020, would remain eligible for post-retirement benefits and pension if they choose to resign after Dec 31.

Justice Ejaz, appointed on Dec 17, 2021, would not qualify under current rules unless the president grants discretionary relaxation.

All three judges are also among the six IHC judges who last year reported alleged interference by intelligence agencies in judicial functions to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) — a move that sparked a nationwide debate on judicial autonomy.

Later, five of the judges, including Justices Jahangiri, Sattar and Ejaz, challenged the transfer of three judges to the IHC.

Their challenges were dismissed first by a Supreme Court constitutional bench and subsequently by the newly created FCC.

Separately, four of the five judges (excluding Justice Jahangiri) attempted to invoke the Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction under Article 184(3) to challenge the 27th Amendment, but the registrar’s office returned their petition, directing them instead to the FCC, which now has exclusive jurisdiction over constitutional matters.

In a related development, an IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Mohammad Azam Khan on Friday fixed Dec 9 for the hearing of Justice Jahangiri’s law degree case.

The court also directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to submit a report regarding the current status of the judge’s degree.

The University of Karachi cancelled Justice Jahangiri’s law degree, prompting the judge to challenge the decision before the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The SHC later issued a stay order, after the judge argued that he had been condemned unheard, and the degree was cancelled without affording him an opportunity to defend himself.

