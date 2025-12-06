E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Three cops involved in lawyer’s murder suspended over misconduct

Our Correspondent Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BAHAWALPUR: Three police officials, who are allegedly involved in the murder of lawyer Zeeshan Dhadhi and his nephew, have been suspended for alleged misconduct on the orders of Vehari DPO Muhammad Afzal.

According to police spokesperson, the suspended officials included Machiwal Police SHO Rai Sajid Hussain, and ASIs Ashraf and Junaid.

Though the PRO claimed that their suspension was due to their alleged misconduct, but Dawn learned that they were suspended due to their involvement in the alleged killing of lawyer Zeeshan Dhadhi and his nephew Husnain in an alleged staged encounter on the pretext that the deceased were drug peddlers.

According to lawyer’s mother Sufia Bibi, suspended SHO Hussain had a personal grudge against her son. She claimed that her son’s house was raided by the police and they allegedly opened fire to kill her son and his nephew.

The police also claimed to have recovered narcotics from the house. Later, on the complaint of the deceased’s mother, the Machiwal Police booked the three suspended officials along with 11 other unidentified persons for the killing.

The Machiwal Police had yet to arrest any of the accused cops, while complainant Sufia Bibi and the lawyer community of Bahawalpur, Vehari and Lodhran were demanding their immediate arrest. The three bars besides observing a strike for the arrest also demanded that the three police officials be booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, the PRO said that the police officials, after their suspension, were closed to the Vehari district police lines on the allegations of misconduct.

CONFERENCE: A two-day international conference on emerging trends in the field of physics, organised by the Islamia University (IUB)’s Institute of Physics, began at the Baghdad-ul-Jadid campus on Friday.

IUB Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, in his inaugural address, said that physics was of fundamental importance among scientific subjects and most of the world’s discoveries, inventions and scientific progress were due to physics. He stressed that Pakistani scientists should focus on research activities on emerging trends and innovations in physics so that the country could progress.

Thal University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar gave a detailed lecture on the evolutionary stages of physics in the past and present, research and teaching, and future prospects. He said that physics was also giving far-reaching results in the fields of climate change and medicine.

According to a press release, the two-day conference was hosting domestic and foreign delegates who would present papers related to materials science, medical physics, material physics, nanotechnology, renewable energy and other modern fields.

RAID: A joint team of the Vehari Police, FBR officials and Excise and Taxation department’s officials claimed to have recovered several hundreds crates of allegedly smuggled cigarettes worth hundred of thousand of rupees on Friday during a raid at a private godown in the Peoples’ Colony of Vehari.

According to the officials, the smuggled cigarettes were supplied to retailers in different areas of the district. The godown owner fled from the scene and his case had been referred to the FBR for further legal action against him, the officials added.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

COP30 and beyond

COP30 and beyond

Aisha Khan
COP30 unfolded under an emerging paradigm: the world is now near certain to surpass 1.5°C in the early 2030s.

Editorial

Fiscal concerns
06 Dec, 2025

Fiscal concerns

THREE key takeaways have emerged from the inaugural NFC discussions on the 11th Award. First, the federal government...
Hero worship
06 Dec, 2025

Hero worship

IT seems that, like public representatives, our national heroes will also be selected for us. The Senate deputy...
KU institute
06 Dec, 2025

KU institute

THE Sindh government’s decision to separate the Institute for Chemical and Biological Sciences from Karachi...
US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe