From InpaperMagazine Published December 6, 2025
Disney plans Sleeping Beauty remake

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com
Disney is reportedly planning a new live-action remake of Sleeping Beauty, even after the Snow White remake drew heavy criticism and weak box office numbers.

Entertainment reporter Daniel Richtman says the new film, titled Aurora, will reimagine the 1959 classic and set it in Mexico instead of France.

Fans online are already split. Some worry the story will be changed too much, while others welcome a fresh cultural take. The Snow White remake faced backlash for casting choices and changes to the original fairy-tale elements, and it earned far less than its production budget.

Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star for Boseman

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com
The late Chadwick Boseman, famed for his role as Black Panther, was honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony featured tributes from director Ryan Coogler and actress Viola Davis. Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, accepted the award, with organisers praising his lasting impact on film and inspiration to generations worldwide.

Lizard is coming to Marvel Contest of Champions

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com
After Disney’s strong return with the Lilo & Stitch remake earning over $910 million worldwide, Marvel fans are buzzing over a new tease from the mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions.

The game posted a short video showing broken lab pods, hinting that Dr Curt Connors, better known as Lizard, may finally be added to the roster.

Players have been asking for Lizard for years and the timing fits. The game usually introduces two new characters each month and a major update is expected early next month.

No release date has been announced yet, but more details are expected soon.

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 6th, 2025

