E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Karachi Blues outclass Sialkot to clinch Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title

Dawn Sport Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 08:21pm
Karachi Blues players and support staff celebrate with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after beating Sialkot in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium on December 5, 2025.—Courtesy PCB
Karachi Blues players and support staff celebrate with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after beating Sialkot in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium on December 5, 2025.—Courtesy PCB
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Karachi Blues outclassed defending champions Sialkot by a massive 218 runs in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, sealing their 22nd title at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday evening.

Karachi lifted the trophy along with a prize purse of Rs7.5 million, while Sialkot received Rs4m as runners-up.

Abdullah Fazal, named Player of the Final, earned a Rs100,000 award, while Ali Usman (best bowler) and Saad Baig — who swept the honours for best batter, best wicket-keeper and Player of the Tournament — received Rs250,000 each.

Sialkot, chasing an improbable 533 for victory, resumed the final day on 12 without loss and were dismissed for 314 in 71.1 overs. Though Afzaal Manzoor, Abdullah Shafique, and Hamza Nazar registered half-centuries, Karachi’s pace spearhead Saqib Khan delivered another decisive spell to secure the title for Saud Shakeel’s side.

Saqib, who claimed his third five-for of the tournament and finished with 47 wickets overall — just one behind leading wicket-taker Ali Usman (48) — struck early on day five, ending a 35-run opening stand between Mohammad Hurraira (39 off 65, five fours) and Azan Awais (11 off 18).

Abdullah Shafique (58 off 98, six fours and a six) added partnerships of 46 with Hurraira and 40 with Abdul Rehman (18 off 22, three fours), but Karachi continued to chip away, reducing Sialkot to 144-5 in 38.2 overs.

From there, Afzaal (63 off 48, 13 fours) and Hamza (56 off 84, nine fours) staged resistance, combining for a 112-run sixth-wicket stand off 107 balls.

But Rameez Aziz broke through in the 57th over, triggering a collapse in which Sialkot lost their last five wickets for 58 runs.

Saqib finished with match figures of 9-165 from 44 overs, while Mushtaq Ahmed and Rameez Aziz picked up two wickets apiece.

Sport

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe