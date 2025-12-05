Jail reforms reviewed

KARACHI: National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Ume Laila Azhar led a delegation that visited women’s and juvenile jails in Karachi on Thursday. The delegation assessed delays in dispensing justice and reviewed the ongoing prison reform initiatives.

The delegation included NCSW members Zofeen Ibrahim and Seema Maheshwari; Altaf Hussain Khoso and Salma Habib Bhutto, representatives of the Pakistan Legal United Society (Plus).

During the visit, they reviewed the case status of women and juvenile inmates, interacted with prisoners and identified barriers to justice.

Key discussions focused on expediting trials, improving detention conditions and providing legal aid to marginalised groups.

The delegation emphasised the need for joint efforts to address systemic delays and ensure access to justice for women and juveniles.

They also visited skill development and rehabilitation programmes in both prisons, where they appreciated the efforts of Plus in promoting prison reforms through new initiatives.

Ms Azhar expressed concern for the women in prison who have been facing trial for several months and, in some cases, years. She urged the Plus representatives to further engage with women in prison, facilitate them in their trials and underscored the need to assist these women in securing justice.

The NCSW and Plus have agreed on collaboration to expand free legal services across Sindh and prioritising marginalised women and juveniles.

This partnership is aimed at strengthening support systems, promoting justice and empowering women and other vulnerable groups.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025