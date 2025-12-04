Haaland century makes EPL history in City’s nine-goal thriller

LONDON: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (R) shoots to score against Fulham during their Premier League match at Craven Cottage.—Reuters

LONDON: Manchester City’s Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals with his blistering left-footed strike in the 17th minute of a wild 5-4 victory at Fulham on Tuesday.

City winger Jeremy Doku crossed to the big Norwegian who finished with a first-time shot, achieving the feat in 111 games, 13 fewer than the previous fastest centurion Alan Shearer.

While Shearer still holds the all-time record with 260 goals, the 25-year-old Haaland looks destined to chase it down.

“If you told me when he arrived that he’d score 100 goals in 111 games, I’d say, Are you sure? The numbers are insane. Today he was unbelievable,” City boss Pep Guardiola said. It’s incredible, impressive. He was outstanding, today he was unbelievable. He made a fantastic goal. Hopefully, he’s starving hungry to continue with this club to make more and more goals. I’m happy for him, happy for the team to deliver him this day.”

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge watched from the stands at Craven Cottage, admitted the moment was special.

“Proud moment, 100 club is a huge thing,” he said. “To do it this quickly is amazing. I’m proud, I’m happy. I’ve said it many times — a striker for City should score a lot of goals. That’s my job, that’s what I try to do. And I’m not bad at it! I should have had a hat-trick, I had a few chances. I need to practise.”

The Norwegian, who leads the league with 15 goals this season, had been stuck on 99 for two games, missing chances against Newcastle United and Leeds United, but there was no stopping him this time.

Phil Foden bagged a double, Tijjani Reijnders also struck and Sander Berge scored an own goal to keep City firmly in the title hunt in second place with 28 points, within two points of leaders Arsenal, who have game in hand. Fulham are 15th on 17 points.

City looked to be heading for a rout at Craven Cottage with a gaping 5-1 lead but Fulham scored three times — a brace from Samuel Chukwueze and one from Alex Iwobi — in a furious second-half fightback that fell just short when Josh King’s shot was cleared off the line by Josko Gvardiol in the final seconds.

“I think if you’re sitting at home now you enjoyed that game,” Haal­and said. “It was a crazy game, nine goals is a lot. In the end, we win and we’re happy but it’s not the best win.”

Asked if he could enjoy the game as a football fan, Guardiola laughed and said: “Impossible”.

“5-1 yeah, but 5-4, I was watching more the watch than the game,” he said. “But with the time, I will remember the day I was there. When both teams, they want to try — top quality players — and go forward, the football is incredibly spectacular.”

ROMERO RESCUES SPURS

In another entertaining clash on Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero scored with a diving header and an overhead kick to snatch a 2-2 draw for his side at Newcastle United, with the equaliser coming deep in stoppage time.

Newcastle have made a habit of dropping points from winning positions this season, and coach Eddie Howe was not happy to see his side twice letting their lead slip on home turf.

“It wasn’t us at our best today but we battled into a position we wanted, but we couldn’t defend that corner at the end. It’s a disappointing feeling having worked so hard,” he said.

Newcastle looked the more dangerous team for most of the game and limited the visitors to just two shots on target, both of which were converted by Romero.

First, the Argentine produced a fine diving header in the 78th minute to cancel out Newcastle substitute Bruno Guimaraes’ second-half opener.

That appeared to have been in vain as Anthony Gordon, another substitute, put the home side back ahead from the penalty spot eight minutes later.

But Romero scored his second in the 95th minute when his scuffed shot somehow sneaked through a knot of players and into Aaron Ramsdale’s net, leaving Newcastle scratching their heads.

The point leaves Tottenham 11th in the table on 19 points, with Newcastle two places behind on goal difference.

GREALISH WINNER

Elsewhere, Jack Grealish’s second Premier League goal for Everton earned a scrappy 1-0 win at Bournemouth, ending their hosts’ unbeaten run at home in the league this season.

Grealish struck in the 78th minute with a deflected shot and Everton’s third victory in four games moved them to 21 points from 14 matches and ninth place in the standings. Bournemouth are in 14th with 19 points.

Grealish was a Premier League and Champions League winner with Manchester City after joining from Aston Villa in 2021.

But the England international was unable to maintain that form amid injury issues and reports of late night partying.

Despite his inconsistent form, Grealish said he is enjoying his time at Everton after signing on loan in August, in large part due to his rapport with manager David Moyes.

“I have scored two goals now this season, one was a tackle and one was a deflection, but I got hammered for years for not scoring so I am taking both of the goals. It’s good to be contributing. It’s a brilliant team,” Grealish said.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025