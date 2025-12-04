Azad Kashmir CJ urges media to verify court-related news before publication

MUZAFFARABAD: Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram on Wednesday urged journalists to ensure verification of any news related to the superior judiciary before publication, stressing that accuracy was an ethical, legal and religious responsibility.

He expressed these views while speaking at a ceremony at the AJK Supreme Court where journalists were presented shields for their coverage of the court’s recently held golden jubilee celebrations. Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Raza Ali Khan also attended the event.

“Reporting is your job, but confirming the truth is essential. Any news regarding the Supreme Court or High Court must be verified from the relevant officer,” the CJ said.

He particularly mentioned this paper for its accurate and detailed court reporting, noting that observations made in the courtroom did not constitute news; only the final judgment did.

Justice Akram said he had appointed a focal person — on the suggestion of a senior journalist — so that reporters covering multiple beats and unable to attend court proceedings could verify information through him.

He said that when people failed to receive relief from state institutions, they turned to the courts.

“Thankfully, the public has confidence in the judiciary. We draw our salaries from the public exchequer and will continue to deliver judgments according to the law.”

He stressed that courts could not operate beyond constitutional limits and established parameters, and said that the right to a fair trial included access to legal counsel.

“Assisting indigent litigants is the responsibility of the state, and any citizen is free to appear personally before the court. The people of this region are talented and capable. Public confidence in the state judiciary is our greatest strength,” he added.

The chief justice recalled that the AJK Supreme Court had made several public-interest interventions, including the closure of environmentally hazardous crush plants that encroached on state land, polluted surrounding areas and contributed nothing to the exchequer in taxes or duties; action against adulterated milk and food items; and steps to establish food testing laboratories and a food regulatory authority.

In addition to that, he said, the apex court had also halted illegal allotments of state land, retrieved thousands of kanals of forest and Auqaf properties, and issued directives to curb encroachments across the state.

The chief justice noted that the golden jubilee events had helped highlight AJK’s rich historical and tourism potential and its positive image across the country.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025