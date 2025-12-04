E-Paper | December 04, 2025

School exams in winter zone begin

A Correspondent Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
LOWER DIR: In an unusual move, the government schools in the winter zone on Wednesday started annual examinations for grades one to eight in December instead of the usual March schedule.

Officials of the elementary and secondary education department told Dawn that winter-zone schools generally closed from December 24 for the long winter break. However, the provincial government and the department this year decided to conduct annual exams before the start of the vacation and announce results ahead of the closure.

The officials said all government primary, middle and high schools across Lower Dir began examinations up to grade eight this week, while institutions had completed their preparations earlier.

A head teacher said results would be announced before the winter vacation, while the new academic session would commence from March 1 after schools reopen.

Parents have welcomed the government’s decision, saying students would be able to enjoy their holidays without academic stress.

