Fading Boundaries underway at Arts Council

Some of the artworks displayed at the exhibition.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: An exhibition titled Fading Boundaries is underway at the Café d’Art of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi as part of the World Culture Festival.

The show curated by Farrukh Shahab, Umaina Khan and Jamal Ashiqain highlights the value of art, which cannot be defined in terms of geographical boundaries.

Talking to Dawn, Shahab said, “This is the second exhibition at this venue. There are around 30 artists participating in it. The theme is, as can be detected from the title, that art has no boundaries. But in this show works of Pakistani artists are on display so that not just us but the international artists who are here at the festival are able to see it.”

The artists taking part in the show are: Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Kamangar, Aiman Rauf, Aliya Faizi, Amna Suheyl. Bisman Marri, Habiba Safder, Hajra Khan, Hiba Zehra, Manizhe Ali, Manoj Kumar Khatri, Mohammad Ismail, Neha Ufaq, Nisa Karamatullah, Paul Mehdi Rizvi, Rajeshwari, Romessa Khan, Sarina Qayyum, Shamama Hasany, Sharjil Baloch, Sohail Hashmi, Syeda A Irfan, Tanweer Farooqi, Tariq Usman Luni, Tooba Zafar and Yusra Taqi Allawala.

The exhibition will conclude on December 7.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025