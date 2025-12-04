Persistent malnutrition, weak health services pushing Sindh into crisis: experts

KARACHI: Sindh faces a complex nutrition crisis driven by persistently high acute malnutrition, weak health-system capacity and recurring climate shocks that deepen food insecurity.

The aftermath of the 2022 floods continues to strain services, while gaps in screening, referral, and treatment leave many Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) cases undetected or unmanaged.

These points were highlighted at the closeout event of an EU-funded project — Strengthening local civil society and community-based organisations and their capacity in the nutrition sector in Sindh.

The initiative addressed malnutrition across the five most adversely affected districts of Sindh: Sukkur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Khairpur, and Naushahroferoze. It was jointly implemented by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Medical Emergency Resilience Foundation (MERF), and the Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO).

Speaking at the event, health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho emphasised that investing in nutrition programming was directly linked to preventive care, economic productivity, and a resilient health system.

“The learnings and recommendations emerging from this project are valuable and the government of Sindh will incorporate relevant elements into its future planning and implementation frameworks,” she said.

Barbara Riksen, team leader of Rural Development and Economic Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Pakistan, noted that malnutrition was a complex issue that demanded not only technical interventions but strong engagement of local communities.

“By strengthening partnerships, we have ensured that community voices are heard and their nutritional needs are addressed,” she noted.

Fahad Abbasi, country director of IRC Pakistan, appreciated the European Union for their institutional support and stated, “The fight against malnutrition requires a sustained multisectoral approach that addresses root causes including poverty, limited access to quality healthcare and education, gender disparities, insufficient dietary diversity, and food insecurity.”

Under the two-year project, 15 civil society organisations were capacitated to lead accountable, community-driven nutrition action and became active contributors to provincial and district coordination mechanisms, securing policy commitments and donor funding for continued programming.

Service delivery systems recorded measurable improvements, including a 51 per cent increase in SAM treatment uptake and the provision of 40,000 cartons of ready-to-use therapeutic food for malnourished children.

The project also advanced digital and data systems through enhanced nutrition surveillance, launch of an e-learning platform, and upgrades to the AAP web portal for timely monitoring and learning.

The event saw active participation from the health department, AAP Taskforce, PPHI, World Health Organisation, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, along with civil society organisations, community representatives, youth, and humanitarian actors.

Participants exchanged experiences and innovative ideas to further strengthen the nutrition programme in the province.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025