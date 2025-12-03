Parliamentary committee on minority caucus convenes introductory session

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Minority Caucus on Tuesday convened introductory session with emphasis on justice, policy revision and equal rights for minority communities.

The session of the Parliamentary Committee on Minority Caucus was held under the convenership of Senator Danesh Kumar, with the participation of senators Poonjo Bheel and Khalil Tahir Sandhu, MNAs Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Nelson Azeem, Ramesh Lal, Naveed Aamir, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Sanjay Perwani.

The meeting opened with members congratulating Senator Danesh Kumar on his election as convener. They expressed confidence that the forum would ensure that the rights of minorities were effectively tabled, discussed and resolved.

In his remarks, Senator Danesh Kumar thanked the participants, stating, “as per the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the rights of minorities are reiterated. This caucus will work to ensure those constitutional guarantees translate into practical safeguards and policy reforms.”

Each member introduced themselves and presented their respective agendas, focusing on justice, policy revision and equal rights for minority communities. The committee adopted a structured review of issues, highlighting urgent policy gaps and areas needing reform.

During discussion, members highlighted revision of educational policies to ensure scholarships for minority students, removal of hate speech and discriminatory content from English and Urdu curricula and limiting religious viewpoints to relevant religious syllabus only.

The committee also discussed that extension of the existing 20-mark quota for students of Hifz-i-Quran to minority students in an equivalent form may be introduced. Members also stressed strengthening the employment quota for minorities.

Recommendation was made that the chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) must be a minority ensuring representation aligned with custodial responsibilities over minority heritage sites.

The committee agreed that senior officials, not below the rank of additional secretary, must attend caucus meetings. The members were unanimous that all rules applicable to the Senate standing committee must also apply to the minority caucus for procedural integrity.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025