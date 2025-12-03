Tanker from Russia hit in new Black Sea attack

ANKARA: Turkiye on Tuesday said another tanker had reported being hit in the Black Sea, in the third maritime attack off the Turkish coast in four days.

It said the vessel, which was carrying “sunflower oil”, was on its way from Russia to Georgia when it was struck.

Moscow said it had been informed about “a drone attack” on a Russian vessel in the Black Sea, but did not say who was behind it.

Two tankers were attacked on Friday off the Turkish coast, a Ukrainian security source said its forces had used naval drones to hit the vessels that were “covertly transporting Russian oil”.

It denied any involvement with Tuesday’s incident.

Turkiye’s maritime affairs directorate said the Midvolga 2, “reported that it was attacked 80 nautical miles off our coast while sailing from Russia to Georgia with a cargo of sunflower oil”.

It said the vessel “had not requested assistance” and was heading towards Sinop on Turkiye’s Black Sea coast, and that all 13 crew members were unharmed.

The maritime website VesselFinder lists the Midvolga 2 as an “oil/chemical tanker”.

