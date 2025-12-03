E-Paper | December 05, 2025

UK police must act urgently to prevent crimes against women, says report

Reuters Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 05:54am
LONDON: Police in Britain must act urgently to prevent sexual offences against women and girls and have shown a “troubling lack of momentum and ambition”, an inquiry into the case of a police officer jailed for murder four years ago stated on Tuesday.

Wayne Couzens was jailed for life in 2021 for abducting marketing executive Sarah Everard on a London street as she walked home, then raping and murdering her. The case shocked Britain and stirred protests over violence against women.

Couzens had abducted Everard using his police credentials and was linked to several cases of indecent exposure, which were not properly investigated, meaning the police missed the chance to apprehend him.

The inquiry warned of a “troubling lack of momentum, funding and ambition for prevention work” by authorities and called for a fundamental shift of focus to programmes aimed at stopping known predators from offending and offenders from re-offending.

Authorities must ensure early intervention in cases of predatory behaviour, and investigate offences swiftly and effectively, the inquiry’s report added. It slammed current efforts as “fragmented, underfunded, and overly reliant on short-term solutions.” “This report should mark a turning point ... the need for change is pressing, and the evidence is clear,” said Elish Angiolini, who led the inquiry.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

