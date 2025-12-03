E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Farhan to lead Pakistan at U-19 Asia Cup

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 05:54am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Farhan Yousuf was on Tuesday appointed as captain of a 15-member Pakistan side named for the 50-over ACC U-19 Asia Cup being held in Dubai from Dec 12 to 21.

The 18-year-old Farhan, who featured in last year’s U-19 Asia Cup, recently led Lahore Region Whites in the National U-19 Cup, sco­ring 369 runs in seven mat­ches, including a century and two half-centuries.

Usman Khan, who scored a century in the last edition of the U-19 Asia Cup, will be Farhan’s deputy for the eight-nation continental event.

Representing Fata in the National U-19 Cup, left-handed Usman scored 429 runs in seven outings, which included two centuries and a half-century.

Pakistan, who were beaten by Bangladesh in last year’s semi-final, are placed in Group ‘A’ alongside India, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 3 while Group ‘B’ comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2 and Sri Lanka.

The tournament provides Pakistan with a chance to prepare for the all-important 2026 ICC U-19 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia from Jan 15 to Feb 6.

Pakistan play their first Asia Cup match on Friday against Qualifier 3 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai. After featuring in their second group match aga­inst arch-rivals India on Dec 14 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, the Green-shirts in their final group match take on Qualifier 1 on Dec 16.

The semi-finals will be staged on Dec 19 at The Sevens Stadium and the ICC Academy Ground while the final takes place on Dec 21.

The Pakistan squad for the U-19 Asia Cup will attend a training camp starting on Wednesday in Karachi. Former Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is appointed as manager/mentor of the team.

Squad: Farhan Yousuf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wicket-keeper), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Moham­mad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Sha­yan (wicket-keeper), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas.

Non-travelling reserve players: Abdul Qadir, Hasnain Dar, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar, Umar Zaib.

Support staff: Sarfaraz Ahmed (manager/mentor), Shahid Anwar (head coach/batting coach), Rao Ifti­khar (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach.), Abrar Ahmed (tra­iner), Ubaidullah (physio), Ali Hamza (analyst).

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe