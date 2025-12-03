Farhan to lead Pakistan at U-19 Asia Cup

LAHORE: Farhan Yousuf was on Tuesday appointed as captain of a 15-member Pakistan side named for the 50-over ACC U-19 Asia Cup being held in Dubai from Dec 12 to 21.

The 18-year-old Farhan, who featured in last year’s U-19 Asia Cup, recently led Lahore Region Whites in the National U-19 Cup, sco­ring 369 runs in seven mat­ches, including a century and two half-centuries.

Usman Khan, who scored a century in the last edition of the U-19 Asia Cup, will be Farhan’s deputy for the eight-nation continental event.

Representing Fata in the National U-19 Cup, left-handed Usman scored 429 runs in seven outings, which included two centuries and a half-century.

Pakistan, who were beaten by Bangladesh in last year’s semi-final, are placed in Group ‘A’ alongside India, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 3 while Group ‘B’ comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2 and Sri Lanka.

The tournament provides Pakistan with a chance to prepare for the all-important 2026 ICC U-19 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia from Jan 15 to Feb 6.

Pakistan play their first Asia Cup match on Friday against Qualifier 3 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai. After featuring in their second group match aga­inst arch-rivals India on Dec 14 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, the Green-shirts in their final group match take on Qualifier 1 on Dec 16.

The semi-finals will be staged on Dec 19 at The Sevens Stadium and the ICC Academy Ground while the final takes place on Dec 21.

The Pakistan squad for the U-19 Asia Cup will attend a training camp starting on Wednesday in Karachi. Former Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is appointed as manager/mentor of the team.

Squad: Farhan Yousuf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wicket-keeper), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Moham­mad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Sha­yan (wicket-keeper), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas.

Non-travelling reserve players: Abdul Qadir, Hasnain Dar, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar, Umar Zaib.

Support staff: Sarfaraz Ahmed (manager/mentor), Shahid Anwar (head coach/batting coach), Rao Ifti­khar (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach.), Abrar Ahmed (tra­iner), Ubaidullah (physio), Ali Hamza (analyst).

