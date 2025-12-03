E-Paper | December 04, 2025

‘Music gharanas are to do with their musical identity’

Peerzada Salman Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 05:54am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: An insightful workshop-cum-interview of the inimitable sitar player Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan Poonchwala set the tone nicely for the World Culture Festival on Tuesday evening.

The ustad was in conversation with Ahsan Bari. Answering the first question about his background he said although he belongs to the Poonch gharana, his family is linked to Ustad Vilayet Khan.

“My paternal grandfather was the student of Imdad Khan. My father Sharif Khan was the student of Inayat Khan. All through the centuries, sitar, singing and dhrupad have been played in our family. I belong to the ninth generation, and when it comes to sitar playing, fourth or fifth,” he said.

He said he comes from the Poonch gharana because his grandfather was the musician in Raja Hari Singh’s court in Poonch. The grandfather used to play the surbahar. “The gharanas are usually associated with your city or village. But in my opinion, it is all about your musical identity, that is, what is beautiful [in terms of music] in your gharana.”

Responding to another question, Ustad Ashraf Sharif said there’s no escape from the riyaz (practice). “There’s no alternative to it. You have to do it, no matter what.”

After the chitchat, the ustad played the sitar for the students present in the hall.

An exhibition titled Fading Boundaries curated by Farrukh Shahab, Umaina Khan and Jamal Ashiqain also opened at the council’s Café d’Art on Tuesday.

The screening of a Pakistani film, The Glassworker, also garnered attention on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Peerzada Salman is the Special Correspondent for Arts & Culture for Dawn in Karachi, having been associated with the newspaper since 2003. He writes weekly columns on Karachi’s history and Pakistani showbiz alongside his coverage of cultural events.

Peerzada Salman

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe