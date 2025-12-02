E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Tajikistan, Russia discuss measures to secure Afghan frontier as Taliban signal cooperation

Reuters Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 01:09am
A view of a bridge to Afghanistan across Panj river in Panji Poyon border outpost, south of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, May 31, 2008. — Reuters/File
Tajikistan is in talks with Russia and a Moscow-led regional security grouping about the possibility of Russia deploying troops to jointly patrol the volatile border with Afghanistan, three Tajik security sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Five Chinese citizens have been killed and five wounded near the border in the past week as a result of attacks launched from Afghanistan.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held talks with the heads of his security agencies on Monday about the situation and China has advised its citizens, who are engaged in various mining and business activities, to urgently leave the border area.

One of the three sources, in the Tajik Security Council, told Reuters that the authorities have held talks with Russia about the possibility of deploying forces from Moscow’s military base in the Central Asian country to jointly patrol the Tajik-Afghan border.

The base is Russia’s largest overseas military facility and is located close to the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.

“We are currently in talks. I think a decision will be made … this week,” the source told Reuters.

Two of the other sources, in Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security, confirmed the talks with Russia, which, if successful, would see Russia use helicopters to help patrol the 1,344-kilometre border with Afghanistan, which runs through mountainous terrain.

The Tajik and Russian ministries of defence declined to comment when asked about the talks.

The Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation alliance, which the sources said was also involved in the talks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have said they will cooperate with Tajikistan on security issues around the border.

In a call with his Tajik counterpart, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed regret and said Kabul was prepared to boost coordination between border forces, adding that “joint measures against malicious elements are a pressing necessity.”

“The Islamic Emirate is fully prepared to strengthen border security, conduct joint investigations, and engage in any form of coordination,” Muttaqi said, according to a statement from the Afghan foreign ministry.

He added that “an atmosphere of trust” had recently developed between the two countries and should not be undermined.

Until the early 2000s, the Russian base, along with Russian border troops in Tajikistan, was tasked with guarding the Tajik border with Afghanistan. Tajikistan has been independently guarding the frontier since 2005.

TruthMatters
Dec 03, 2025 03:11am
Clearly, the Afghans have no qualms about coordinating with Russians and Tajik forces to patrol the border areas yet they drag their feet any time the Islamic Republic of Pak. (their biggest host/facilitator) demands they take corrective measures along border areas. About time, the country rid itself of the menace that the Afghans have became over the last 40 years. Iran did well to rid itself of this problem decades ago. About time, Pak. govt. did the same.
