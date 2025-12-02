Pakistan T20I side to tour Sri Lanka for three-match series in January

Pakistan men’s T20I squad will travel to Sri Lanka next month to feature in a three-match T20I series as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

All three matches will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium (RDICS) in Dambulla on January 7, 9 and 11.

The tour will provide the side with valuable match practice ahead of next year’s global event being staged from February 7 to March 8, where Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A’and will play all their fixtures in Colombo.

The two sides played each other last week in the T20 tri-nation series final that saw hosts Pakistan lift the trophy. Earlier in the month, Pakistan completed a 3-0 series sweep over the visitors in the One-day International.

Pakistan’s last T20 tour of Sri Lanka was 10 years ago, when they played two matches — both won by the vistors — at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka is currently grappling with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread flooding and mudslides that killed 410 people and affected over 1.5 million more.

