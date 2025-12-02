E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Plight of rural women

December 2, 2025
RURAL women are the backbone of our societal structure. They are engaged in a number of labouring activities, but they remain the most neglected and undervalued segment of Pakistani society. According to the Population and Housing Census done in 2023, women constitute approximately 48.51 per cent of the total national population.

Despite such a strong presence, the bifurcation between urban and rural women is quite obvious. Just one piece of data is enough to underline this disparity between the two subsets. The maternal mortality ratio (MMR), as surveyed in 2019, showed that women in rural areas of Pakistan are about 26pc more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than urban women.

Unfortunately, women empowerment and gender equality are elements restricted to urban vicinities, leaving the rural women overlooked. Even in the 21st century, we observe early marriages and honour killings being common in rural areas. Young girls are deprived of education, and they do not have proper healthcare facilities in their villages.

Women from underprivileged areas have been exploited since ages. They are unaware of their basic rights. These women are not weak; they are unheard. From handicraft to working in the fields, they contribute immensely to their households and the national economy. The government should acknowledge their contributions, and ensure protection of their fundamental rights.

Rather than sympathy, they deserve opportunities, respect and recognition. Empowering rural women is necessary for ensuring equality, justice as well as prosperity across society. True progress will begin when the potential of women based in Pakistan’s rural areas is valued.

Maria Imran
Sukkur

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

