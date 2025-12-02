Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic vehicular flow in cities are commendable. But the manner in which both provinces have enforced these measures has created controversy around this otherwise good initiative. In Karachi, the Sindh government had introduced an e-challan system — apparently in haste — in certain parts of the city, with signals often in a state of disrepair, and without defining the speed limits for vehicles or properly marking pedestrian crossings and lanes. In cases where vehicles have been sold by their owners but not officially transferred in the name of new buyers, the registered owners have to navigate a complex process to prove to the authorities that they no longer own them.

Punjab, meanwhile, has not only significantly increased fines for traffic violations but has also launched a province-wide crackdown against violators, detaining them and registering criminal cases against them. The extent of the crackdown can be gauged from the fact that the traffic police has arrested over 3,000 people — mostly motorcycle owners and schoolchildren — and seized 25,824 vehicles in the last few days alone. This means that many young people now have ‘criminal’ records that could potentially hurt their education, foreign travel and employment prospects. There are no two opinions that the current chaos on the roads across the country needs to be tackled for smooth traffic flow and prevention of accidents. However, the aim should be to increase compliance through deterrence by imposing heavy fines and impounding vehicles without fear or favour, and not cause unnecessary problems for the public or register FIRs unless the offence is cognisable. In sum, both provinces need to review their strategies. While Punjab must stop arresting and registering criminal cases where vehicle seizures and fines can work, Sindh should ensure that the significant revenue it is generating from traffic violators is funnelled back into traffic infrastructure improvement.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025