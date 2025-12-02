Blame game on ‘confrontational politics’ in NA

• Speaker slams ‘irresponsible’ remarks by opposition lawmaker, warns against attempts to disrupt proceedings

• Blocks voting on resolution seeking Achakzai’s disqualification

• PTI links talks to meetings with Imran, but minister says categorical ‘no’ to such demands

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Monday took a strong exception to reported anti-parliament statements made by Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai — nominated as opposition leader by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) but not notified by the custodian of the house so far — declaring that he would firmly defend it.

Without naming Mr Achakzai or giving specifics, Mr Sadiq said the MNA entered the Parliament House and announced in the opposition lobby that he planned to approach the [speaker’s] chair in order to disrupt the proceedings when Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah was presiding. He added that the same member later issued another “irresponsible and provocative statement”, declaring he would use public force to halt the parliamentary proceedings.

“This is my responsibility to protect parliament. It is inappropriate to talk against the state and parliament. We will all stop it together,” said the speaker before formally announcing the start of the Question Hour.

He said such thinking and statements must be collectively discouraged to ensure parliament’s supremacy, preservation of the constitutional system and protection of democratic traditions.

Mr Sadiq’s remarks put the opposition PTI members on the defensive as party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and later a number of other party members, assured the speaker that their party had no intentions to attack parliament.

The PTI chairman asked the speaker not to escalate the matter, stating that the politicians had the right to issue statements about the parliament’s functioning.

When Barrister Gohar in his speech referred to Mr Achakzai as the opposition leader, the speaker interrupted, saying that he didn’t recognise him [Achakzai] in this capacity.

The office of the opposition leader has been lying vacant since August after disqualification of Omar Ayub due to his conviction in May 9 cases. The PTI has nominated Mr Achakzai as the new opposition leader in the assembly, but the speaker has so far refused to issue his notification, while terming the matter sub judice in a court of law.

Lamenting the opposition’s past “confrontational politics”, the speaker revealed that during the 2014 sit-in when he was presiding over the joint session of parliament, he received a chit from outside, threatening him to wind up the proceedings within five minutes, otherwise the “cousin brothers” — a term which was previously being used for PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri — could put the lives of the members in danger after storming parliament. He said that they stayed determined at that time and remained present here to face any such situation.

The speaker recalled that parliament had played a pivotal role in safeguarding the constitution and democracy in 2014, affirming that they were fully prepared to firmly counter any such attempts.

Mr Sadiq stressed that if anyone claimed they would bring people to attack parliament, they might attempt so, but such tone and language would never be acceptable. He asserted that the Parliament was the house of the people, and its dignity would be protected at all costs.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar said they had always talked about strengthening the parliament and democracy. He recalled that in the past the PPP and the PML-N members also had had assembly sessions outside the Parlia­ment House. He said the history sho­w­ed that in the past too, the people cal­led parliament “bogus and fake”.

“Do not create a divide that takes us to an irreversible situation and puts the democracy and constitution at stake,” he asked the speaker.

He recalled that Mr Achakzai was the person who had challenged Gen Zia’s dictatorship. He said Mr Achakzai had been with the PML-N and the PPP for decades whereas he had been speaking in support of the PTI only for the past three years.

Under the rules, he said, Mr Achakzai had the right to become the opposition leader. He said that he guaranteed on the floor of the house that they would not attack the parliament, adding had they intended to make such a plan, they would do it on the oath-taking day or when parliament was passing the controversial constitutional amendments.

Resolution blocked

The speaker allowed ruling party member Shumaila Rana to read out a resolution, condemning Mr Achakzai’s remarks and seeking his disqualification as members of the house, but didn’t put it for a vote.

“What is the need of moving a resolution? Have we become so weak that we will require the help of resolutions ….. you just read it and we will not vote for it, because we have the courage to give a befitting response to the anti-parliament, anti-state, and anti-Pakistan elements,” said the speaker while asking Ms Rana to read out the resolution.

Talks offer

Responding to Barrister Gohar’s speech, the speaker stated that all the members of parliament were fully aware that his doors had always remained open. He said all his efforts for reconciliation and dialogue were before everyone and were neither hidden nor ambiguous. The speaker remarked that the prime minister, the law minister, and he himself had repeatedly made it clear that issues could only be resolved through dialogue, not confrontation.

“Speak to me with respect and goodwill. I have no objection. I am fulfilling my constitutional and parliamentary responsibilities,” he added, while once again making an offer to play a mediatory role between the government and the opposition.

He further stated that on that day he had extended an offer of dialogue to the opposition leader, but the response he received was: “Talk to India, talk to Afghanistan — but I will not talk to you.”

Ali Muhammad Khan of the PTI also stressed the need for a political dialogue, but regretted that in the past the talks broke down when the government didn’t allow them to have a meeting with jailed party leader Imran Khan. He said political dialogue could only be held if they were allowed meetings with Mr Khan.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, however, categorically stated that such “undemocratic demands” could not be met.

Governor’s rule

PTI’s Asad Qaiser criticised the treasury benches for suggesting the imposition of governor’s rule, saying the federal government had adopted an “undemocratic attitude”.

“If the government is thinking about governor’s rule, then do whatever you want, but you know you won’t be able to handle its political repercussions,” Mr Qaiser warned.

However, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the governor’s rule was not the face of any martial law as it was provided in the Constitution by its creators. He argued that if the conditions merited it, then it was within the Constitution to implement it.

The National Assembly later passed the Federal Prosecution Service (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the National Commission for Human Rights (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The NA will meet again today (Tue­s­day) at 2pm after a joint sitting of the two houses of the parliament, which the government had already convened to pass some pending legislations.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025