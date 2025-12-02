Modern bus stand opens in Topi tehsil

SWABI: A bus stand with modern facilities has been built in Topi tehsil at a cost of Rs80 million. The bus stand has all the required facilities for public transporters and commuters, which would help ease heavy traffic rush in the tehsil headquarters bazaars.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders and Topi tehsil mayor Rahim Jadoon, who belongs to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, inaugurated the bus stand here the other day. Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was the chief guest.

“This bus stand will not only reduce the daily traffic congestion in Topi city,” said an official of the tehsil government.

He said the project would help increase the revenue of tehsil municipal administration by Rs10 million annually.

Meanwhile, the public transporters and traders have refused to move to the new bus stand.

Traders said they couldn’t afford acquiring or getting shops on rent because of their high prices.

PASSES AWAY: Management of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology announced that Prof Khasan S Karimov, who worked at the faculty of electrical engineering and has written over 300 books, passed away here the other day.

Born in Tajikistan in October 1948, he had joined the institute in 2000. He was one of the best researchers of GIK Institute and his outstanding position in his field was recognised by the prominent academicians.

Later, he married here and built a house in Attock district. His funeral and burial were held in Attock district.

GIK Institute Rector Prof Fazal Ahmad Khalid said: “Prof Karimov’s contribution to teaching, research, and student mentorship remain an enduring part of GIKI’s academic legacy.”

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025