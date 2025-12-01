Narowal achieves 91pc of wheat sowing target

NAROWAL: The district administration has completed 91 per cent of its wheat sowing target by convincing farmers to cultivate the crop over 276,487 acres of land.

The district is expected to produce 392 metric tons of wheat, says Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza.

He told Dawn that the Punjab government has given the district administration a target of cultivating wheat on 306,000 acres of land.

He said that there is a total of 469,000 acres of agricultural land in the district. He said the agriculture department and the administration formed special teams to achieve the given target.

The DC said awareness lectures and seminars are also being organised to increase wheat production.

He said a target of 90,000 acres of land was set for wheat cultivation in tehsil Narowal. He said that farmers have sown wheat on 80,700 acres. He said the target for Shakargarh tehsil is 121,000 acres. Here, farmers have cultivated 110,047 acres.

For Zafarwal tehsil, the target was 95,000 acres with farmers sowing 86,054 acres so far.

Mr Raza expects more than 100pc of the target by Dec 15.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025