E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Narowal achieves 91pc of wheat sowing target

Our Correspondent Published December 1, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

NAROWAL: The district administration has completed 91 per cent of its wheat sowing target by convincing farmers to cultivate the crop over 276,487 acres of land.

The district is expected to produce 392 metric tons of wheat, says Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza.

He told Dawn that the Punjab government has given the district administration a target of cultivating wheat on 306,000 acres of land.

He said that there is a total of 469,000 acres of agricultural land in the district. He said the agriculture department and the administration formed special teams to achieve the given target.

The DC said awareness lectures and seminars are also being organised to increase wheat production.

He said a target of 90,000 acres of land was set for wheat cultivation in tehsil Narowal. He said that farmers have sown wheat on 80,700 acres. He said the target for Shakargarh tehsil is 121,000 acres. Here, farmers have cultivated 110,047 acres.

For Zafarwal tehsil, the target was 95,000 acres with farmers sowing 86,054 acres so far.

Mr Raza expects more than 100pc of the target by Dec 15.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe