JUI-F slams 27th Amendment, warns against any attempt to divide Sindh

LARKANA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has strongly condemned the alleged moves towards a division of Sindh, 27th Constitutional Amen­dment, illegal cutting of historical Karoonjhar mountains in Nagarparkar and Sindh government’s failure to maintain law and order in the province.

It also deplored the provincial government for its failure to ensure fair prices of agricultural produce to growers and farmers. It claimed “unbridled corruption and nepotism” in the working of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

The JUI-F resolutions came at the well-attended ‘Shaheed-i-Islam Confer­ence’ organised by the party’s Larkana chapter here on Friday night to remember assassinated JUI-F Sindh general secretary Dr Khalid Mehmood Soomro.

Senior provincial leadership of the party, speaking on the occasion, termed the 2024 general elections ‘massively rigged’ and pledged to protect the rights of electorates. It vowed to actively protect Islamic values, madrassahs, mosques and democracy. The event marked the 11th death anniversary of Dr Khalid Soomro, a former JUI-F Senator.

Big show held in Larkana to remember slain party leader Dr Khalid Soomro

Engineer Ziaur Rehman, the brother of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, flayed the alleged role of the establishment in trampling over the rights of electorates and causing harm to Islam, mosques, madrassahs and democracy.

“In 2018, JUI-F workers stood against the establishment and are still fully determined to voice against your policies,” he said.

He deplored that politics in the country was put at the mercy of the establishment. “One group reaches the assemblies through servitude to the establishment, another one rides on its shoulders into power, and a third one keeps cursing it,” he observed. Those who sold away people’s rights, lands, islands, Karoonjhar mountains, health, education, jobs and resources of Larkana are now seeking immunity,” he remarked.

JUI-F Sindh General Secretary Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro said that the katcha areas of Larkana and Sukkur divisions have been left at the mercy of bandits. The entire Sindh province has become vulnerable to criminal activities, he said, adding that unemployment is at its peak, hospitals lacked proper treatment facilities and medicines, while schools lacked education. “Sometimes islands, sometimes resources, sometimes the Indus and sometimes assemblies and children are sold away,” he observed.

He deplored that a conspiracy to sell away historical Karoonjhar hills is being hatched and once again, there has been talk of a division of Sindh.

Maulana Rashid Soomro declared in unequivocal terms that “Karachi is the inseparable part of Sindh”. Security of Sindh is the security of Pakistan; weakening Sindh will weaken the country, he added, and warned that no one will be allowed to divide Sindh.

“The chief minister has moved the Constitutional Court to seek permission to cut down and sell away Karoonjhar stones but we will not allow him to go ahead with his intentions,” he said.

The JUI-F leader said that the Auqaf Department had made an attempt to take over mosques in Larkana and Nawabshah, and warned that his party would foil all such moves.

Grand Democratic Alliance leader Moazzam Ali Abbasi, addressing the conference, said that PPP founder chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had his party manifesto based on roti, kapra aur makan, but the present PPP has no manifesto. “They have buried Z.A. Bhutto’s ideology of public welfare. PPP has now become the ‘Zardari company’ which has been holding Sindh hostage. We must unite against this company,” he added.

Criticising PPP’s performance over the last 17 years, he said: “Larkana has not become Paris, instead, it is drowning in filth and wastewater”.

Moazzam Abbasi alleged that corruption to the tune of billions of rupees had taken place in Larkana. A fair investigation into corruption in Larkana’s development schemes might find its volume at no fewer than Rs700 to 800 billion, he claimed.

High Court Bar Association’s Larkana President and a Sindh Bar Council member Athar Abbas Solangi and a host of other speakers from across the country also addressed the conference.

The event was attended by a large number of renowned scholars, clerics and religious scholars.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025