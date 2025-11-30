E-Paper | December 04, 2025

A city of warm winters

From the Newspaper Published November 30, 2025
THE changing winter climate in Karachi has become a serious concern for the residents of Pakistan’s largest city. The unique coastal climate of the city used to keep its winters mild compared to northern areas, but in recent years, the city’s winter weather has changed noticeably. Due to air pollution, rapid urbanisation and global climate change, Karachi now faces shorter winters, increased smog and fluctuating temperatures.

In the past, Karachi’s winter season lasted from November to February, with temperatures sometimes dropping to 10°C or even below. Today, the average winter temperature ranges between 16°C and 25°C, and cold spells last only a few days. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city’s average winter temperature has increased by about 1.5°C over the last two decades. This warming is mainly caused by the urban heat island effect, where heat from vehicles, industries and concrete buildings keeps the city warmer than surrounding areas.

Air pollution is also a major problem. During winter, Karachi often ranks among the top 10 most polluted cities in the world, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) sometimes exceeding 200, which is considered very unhealthy. This causes health problems. Moreover, winter rain has become rare. The mega-city now receives less than 10mm of rainfall during the winter months. The dry air worsens pollution and discomfort levels.

Karachi’s winters are no longer as cool or refreshing as they once were. The government and citizens must work together in order to reduce vehicle emissions, regulate industries and plant more trees. Only through these concerted efforts can Karachi regain its clean, pleasant and healthy winter climate.

Syed Abdul Rahman Hasan
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

