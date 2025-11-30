Illegal tree cutting ravages Jand as timber mafia operates unchecked

TAXILA: Large-scale illegal chopping of trees across multiple villages of Jand town in Attock continues unabated, as forest authorities and the local administration appear unable to curb the activities of an organised timber mafia that is rapidly denuding the region’s fragile landscape.

It has been observed that vast stretches of scrub forest in Jand tehsil are disappearing at an alarming pace as illegal loggers continue to fell trees across Injra, Makhad, Turap, Chabb, Kanni, Lakarmar, Jhamat, Khunda, Jalwal and adjoining areas, posing a growing threat to the region’s fragile ecosystem and local livelihoods.

Sources said that for the last couple of months, truckloads of freshly cut timber have been transported under cover of darkness to markets in Kohat, Swabi, Peshawar and other cities.

Villagers often wake to find fresh stumps where mature acacia and keekar trees once stood.

Jand’s terrain, bordering Mianwali to the south and Kohat to the west, relies on sparse woodland to stabilise soil and regulate water flows.

With diminishing tree cover, monsoon rains now run off quickly, eroding topsoil and reducing groundwater recharge.

Wells in several hamlets have begun to dry up, while wildlife such as jackals, porcupines and migratory birds are increasingly scarce as habitats shrink.

In July, the Jand Bar Association passed a unanimous resolution condemning illegal logging and urged the administration to stop the smuggling of timber outside the tehsil.

Its president, Advocate Nighat Shamim, called for the imposition of Section 144 for at least one year to curb the transportation of wood to adjoining districts, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She dismissed the forest department’s claim that trees were being cut to meet local fuel needs, noting that the area hosts major gas fields yet lacks a domestic gas supply.

Despite periodic operations, locals say the illegal trade thrives due to weak enforcement and collusion within official circles. “They come at night and always know in advance about raids,” said Sageer Khattak, a farmer from Chabb. “When I was young, these hills were green. Now there is nothing but stones.”

Local shopkeepers and growers report changing weather patterns. Hotter days and frequent dust storms have affected fruit and vegetable quality, reducing shelf life and hurting business.

“Customers complain that melons and peaches spoil faster. Everything is linked to the rising heat,” said Karam Dad, a fruit vendor in Jand town.

Environmental experts warn that continued deforestation could push the region toward desert-like conditions within two decades.

Investigative journalist Muhammad Shafiq, who has documented timber smuggling networks, cautioned that Jand could soon resemble parts of the Thal desert if present trends persist.

When contacted, Jand Range Forest Officer Ijaz Khan said that trees in designated forest areas are catalogued and timber movement is regulated through official permits.

He acknowledged, however, that permit fees and penalties remain too low to effectively deter illegal felling and transport.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025