Pakistan’s remarkable ATP Challenger Cup run end in doubles final

Pakistan’s historic run at the ATP Challenger event concluded on Saturday as the national duo of Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Muzammil Murtaza fell in the doubles final at the PTF Tennis Complex.

The home pair faced a tough challenge against the international team of the Czech Republic’s Dominik Palan and Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev, ultimately losing 7-6(7/3), 6-4.

Despite the loss, the tournament was a landmark achievement for Pakistani tennis, as it was the first time the nation had ever reached a final in the doubles category of an ATP event.

The final also served as the closing act of Aisam’s storied 30-year international career.

The 45-year-old legend, however, hinted that his time representing the country may not be entirely over, stating that he might still play in the Davis Cup if selected by the captain.

Reflecting on his three-decade-long journey with the press after the match, Aisam pinpointed his pinnacle moment.

“I think the US Open doubles final I played [in 2010] was one of the most memorable moments for me,” he shared.

He also contrasted the current landscape with his early days, noting the significant progress made.

“We never had the kind of support that the players get today,” Aisam stated. “The ATP events never happened in Pakistan, so the players today should take full advantage of the opportunities they are getting.”

In his dual role as president of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam outlined an ambitious future for the sport in the country. He announced that Pakistan is set to host seven International Tennis Federation (ITF) events in 2026.

Emphasising the importance of the ATP Challenger event, Aisam, who played his first professional match at 16, said: “Hosting an ATP event is a significant step for the sport and in the next year, better-ranked players will be part of the tournament.”

He expressed a firm belief in the foundation being laid.

“It’s just the beginning for us and it will pay dividends in the coming years.”

The plan, according to Aisam, is to build on this momentum by focusing on player development.

“The next step is to give our players more opportunities and help them climb the ranking ladder,” he said. “Muzammil, along with other players, will be given full support by the PTF so that the standard of tennis improves in our country.”

Providing a concrete example of this new pathway, Aisam revealed that three Pakistani juniors — Mikael Ali Baig, Shayan Afridi, and Rashid Ali Bachani — will compete in the Junior US Open tournament in December.

“This is one of the top junior competitions in the world,” Aisam said. “Our players now have ample opportunities to compete at the top level, and I think our tennis is on the right track.”