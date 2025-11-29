E-Paper | December 03, 2025

Britain hockey great Imran Sherwani dies aged 63

Reuters Published November 29, 2025
Former British hockey player Imran Sherwani. — Photo via International Hockey Federation
Former British hockey player Imran Sherwani. — Photo via International Hockey Federation
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Imran Sherwani, who sparkled with two goals in Britain’s 3-1 field hockey final against West Germany at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, has died aged 63, his family announced on Thursday.

Sherwani’s second goal and Britain’s third in the clash in the South Korean capital drew the iconic reaction from BBC commentator Barry Davies, who asked: “Where were the Germans? But frankly, who cares!”

Sherwani was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s in December 2019, which he announced two years later.

During his playing career, Sherwani earned 49 international caps for England and represented Britain in 45 matches.

“Whilst many knew him for his sporting achievements, to us he was a devoted family man whose warmth, humour, and kindness touched everyone who knew him,” the Sherwani family said in a statement on the EuroHockey official website.

“Imran will be profoundly missed, but his legacy will remain with us always.”

Sherwani also won silver medals for England at the 1986 World Cup and the European Championship the following year.

“He was one of the very best,” EuroHockey President Marcos Hofmann said.

“His performance at the final of Seoul will go down in history as one of those iconic moments which transcends our sport’s barriers and is part of the wider Olympic folklore.”

England Hockey CEO Rich Beer also paid tribute to Sherwani, calling him one of the true icons of the sport.

“Beyond his achievements on the pitch, Imran was a remarkable person whose kindness and passion enriched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” Beer said.

Sport

Read more

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 29, 2025 03:46pm
Gruesome, grisly, grim, grave and great tragedy. Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Recommend 0
Turkmunday Maga
Dec 01, 2025 09:23am
RiP
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe