Britain hockey great Imran Sherwani dies aged 63

Imran Sherwani, who sparkled with two goals in Britain’s 3-1 field hockey final against West Germany at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, has died aged 63, his family announced on Thursday.

Sherwani’s second goal and Britain’s third in the clash in the South Korean capital drew the iconic reaction from BBC commentator Barry Davies, who asked: “Where were the Germans? But frankly, who cares!”

Sherwani was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s in December 2019, which he announced two years later.

During his playing career, Sherwani earned 49 international caps for England and represented Britain in 45 matches.

“Whilst many knew him for his sporting achievements, to us he was a devoted family man whose warmth, humour, and kindness touched everyone who knew him,” the Sherwani family said in a statement on the EuroHockey official website.

“Imran will be profoundly missed, but his legacy will remain with us always.”

Sherwani also won silver medals for England at the 1986 World Cup and the European Championship the following year.

“He was one of the very best,” EuroHockey President Marcos Hofmann said.

“His performance at the final of Seoul will go down in history as one of those iconic moments which transcends our sport’s barriers and is part of the wider Olympic folklore.”

England Hockey CEO Rich Beer also paid tribute to Sherwani, calling him one of the true icons of the sport.

“Beyond his achievements on the pitch, Imran was a remarkable person whose kindness and passion enriched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” Beer said.