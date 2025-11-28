Nov 23 by-polls marred by ‘violations of campaigning restrictions, gaps in results transparency’: Fafen

The Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) has observed that the November 23 by-elections were marred by “recurring violations” of campaigning restrictions and “gaps” in results transparency.

The ruling PML-N secured close to 64 per cent of the total votes polled in the by-elections for six National Assembly constituencies held on Sunday as it emerged victorious on all seats. Five constituencies were located in Punjab and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These seats, except for one, were vacated due to the disqualification of the opposition PTI MNAs.

The PML-N also won six out of seven Punjab Assembly seats in the province by securing 82.41pc of the polled votes. On the seventh seat, it had not fielded its candidate in PP-269, Muzaffargarh, against PPP nominee Alamdar Qureshi.

The elections monitor had issued its by-election observation report a day earlier. In an accompanying press release, it noted: “The November 23rd by-elections for 13 National and Punjab Assemblies constituencies, though largely well-managed, were marked by recurring violations of campaigning restrictions, gaps in results transparency and a worryingly low voter turnout.”

The monitor also noted that “weak enforcement of campaigning restrictions” was among the persistent issues flagged in all polls. Furthermore, it said the overall turnout fell by 23 per cent for both men and women and only one constituency recorded a turnout of above 50pc.

It explained that at 238 (64pc) polling stations, at least 465 party camps were observed in close vicinity to the stations and transportation facilitation was observed at 184 (49pc) polling stations.

“Party camps were seen issuing voter slips at 216 (91pc) polling stations, and campaign material was found inside 16 (4pc) polling stations. While most polling stations had basic accessibility infrastructure, arrangements for women, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and transgender voters were inconsistent.”

Referring to organisational preparation and setup for the by-elections, Fafen said around 89pc of presiding officers, 79pc of assistant presiding officers and 77pc of polling officers reported receiving training from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“Ballot security and secrecy were generally upheld,” Fafen noted, adding that all four required ballot box seals were intact at 1,072 (98pc) booths and secrecy screens were properly placed at 1,044 (96pc) booths.

It stated that its observers closely monitored 366 polling booths and found polling organised and peaceful at 340 (93pc) booths, while only four (1pc) were described as disorganised or poorly managed.

Fafen noted that polling officers were observed performing key legal tasks such as verifying National Identity Cards (NIC), applying thumb marks, recording voter details and updating electoral rolls. However, at 92 (25pc) booths, they did not announce voter names and serial numbers as required under election laws.

“At 10 (3pc) booths, at least one eligible voter was turned away due to an expired NIC.”

Fafen added that assistant presiding officers “generally followed” proper ballot issuance procedures, but at 107 (29pc) booths, they pre-signed ballot papers, and at 102 (28pc) booths, they pre-stamped them.

“Although not illegal, these practices may increase the risk of ballot misuse,” Fafen pointed out.

“Of the 79 polling stations selected for counting observation, access to observers was denied at two. Presiding officers did not provide the Result of the Count (Form 45) to polling agents at six (8pc) polling stations and to observers at 13 (17pc) stations. Form 45 was also not displayed outside 15 (19pc) polling stations.”

“Similarly, Ballot Paper Account (Form 46) was not provided to polling agents at 15 (19pc) stations and observers at 17 (22pc) stations and it was not posted outside 16 (21pc) stations. At 33 (43pc) polling stations, presiding officers did not ask polling agents to sign the result forms.”

Fafen further said that around 97pc of polling agents interviewed during the observation process expressed satisfaction with the polling process, while only two expressed concerns. However, it said that all 137 polling agents interviewed after the counting phase reported satisfaction with the counting process.

The monitor also said it had deployed 122 trained and accredited observers, who conducted a “comprehensive observation” of opening, voting and counting processes at 373 polling stations and their 1,088 polling booths, including 626 male and 462 female booths. The observers also interviewed polling staff, security personnel, and 833 polling agents.