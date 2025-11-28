Punjab to ban manufacturing of petrol-run motorcycle rickshaws

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet’s anti-smog committee on Thursday approved a ban on the production of petrol-run motorcycle rickshaws and washing of vehicles at home, besides other measures aimed at reducing environmental damage.

The approval of the ban was accorded at a special meeting of the cabinet committee, presided over by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, which took several decisions to curb air pollution across the province.

The committee also approved a phased plan to gradually end the manufacturing of the petrol-run motorcycles altogether. Under the plan, the government departments will only purchase electric or hybrid vehicles and e-motorcycles.

The committee also imposed a complete ban on washing vehicles at homes and ordered installation of colour-coded waste bins across Punjab in line with the international standards.

Petrol-run bikes will also be phased out in the province

The meeting resolved that the practices harming the public health and environment would be checked and punished.

The officials briefed the committee that those burning plastic or other materials producing toxic smoke will be subjected to severe penalties.

In the meeting, approval was granted for establishing workshops through public-private partnership for continuous testing of vehicles emitting smoke beyond the permissible limits.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed the meeting on the ongoing efforts to combat smog and improve the air quality.

Officials told the committee that Punjab’s first state-of-the-art ‘Air Quality Monitoring Network’ comprising 41 monitors in 18 districts has been made operational, while an additional 100 sensors will be installed by next year. it was told that the ‘AQI Forecast System’ allows timely prediction of smog and pollution levels.

The meeting was told that in Lahore and its surrounding regions, incidents of crop residues’ burning dropped by 88 percent due to the drone surveillance and satellite-based monitoring.Officials concerned apprised the meeting that Pakistan’s first ‘Eco Chatbot’, along with a mobile application and public dashboard has also been launched, adding that Punjab’s first emission-testing system has already tested 300,000 vehicles. A ‘Smog War Room’ has also been set up at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) for permanent environmental monitoring.

The meeting was also briefed on various initiatives and measures taken by the government to monitor environmental damage cause by industrial and other activities and to improve the situation.

Lahore stands second on global pollution index

Lahore’s air quality continues to deteriorate, placing the city on second position on the global pollution index as of 7pm on Thursday.

According to the AQI data, Lahore recorded an overall pollution level of 226, categorised as “very unhealthy.”

The areas around civil secretariat emerged as the most-polluted zone, with AQI levels soaring to 788. Other severely affected areas include Johar Town (695), Cantonment (581), Barki Road (403), Askari-X (327), and Allama Iqbal Town (298).

Other cities of the province, including Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan and Bahawalpur were also severely affected with their air quality categorised as ‘very unhealthy.’

Earlier, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab, issued a smog and fog alert, instructing all commissioners and deputy commissioners to implement timely preventive measures.

PDMA Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia warned that districts such as Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur are at high risk, along with Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Khanpur.

He directed the authorities to strictly enforce anti-smog protocols, including legal action against individuals burning crop residues or garbage.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast cold and dry weather across Punjab on Friday, with very cold conditions expected in Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas during morning and night hours.

Smog and fog are likely to develop in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Kot Addu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and nearby regions.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025