IMF report a ‘wake-up call’, says ex-PM Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The Awam Pakistan Party (APP) on Thursday warned that without the supremacy of law and the Constitution, the country cannot progress, noting that the latest IMF report on corruption in Pakistan is a “serious wake-up call” exposing the government’s failure to curb corruption and stabilise the economy.

Former prime minister and APP Chairman Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that had the performance of provincial governments been included, the scale of corruption would have been far higher.

Addressing a presser at the National Press Club, he said the IMF has clearly stated that the government’s economic and development claims were far from reality.

“The report has raised serious questions about governance, the judiciary and institutional performance. It proves that our perception of progress is nothing but an illusion,” he remarked.

Mr Abbasi also criticised the government’s handling of the sugar sector.

“Even today, sugar mill owners are taking one billion rupees daily from the pockets of the people. It is the biggest example of corruption,” he said.

To a question, he said ex-PM Nawaz Sharif was a political leader and “has the right to say whatever he wa­­­­nts”, but noted that sin­ce he was currently in government, and accou­nta­bi­lity was under his control.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025