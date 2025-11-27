E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Ashes pitch rated ‘very good’ after two-day Test in Perth

Reuters Published November 27, 2025
Australia’s Scott Boland appeals for the dismissal of England’s Ben Duckett at the Ashes at Perth Stadium, Australia on November 22, 2025 . — Reuters/File
The Perth Stadium pitch that saw Australia complete a thumping eight-wicket Ashes win inside two days over England has earned the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) highest rating, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

The ICC match referee gave the surface a “very good” rating, denoting good carry, limited seam movement and consistent early bounce despite the rapid finish to the series-opener.

“The match referee’s ‘very good’ rating justifies our belief Perth Stadium produced a pitch that provided a fair balance between bat and ball,” CA chief of cricket James Allsopp said in a statement.

“The dominance of some brilliant pace bowling from both sides and the frenetic nature of the contest meant the match lasted only two days.

“This was disappointing for fans holding tickets for days three and four, but we saw some incredible moments.”

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-test series after their fast bowlers tore through England twice, setting up a modest chase completed late on day two with the help of a match-winning century by Travis Head.

With day three a sell-out, Cricket Australia missed out on millions of dollars in revenue from ticket sales, while tens of thousands of fans were left at a loose end.

Some good came from the rapid finish, though, with Perth Stadium donating hundreds of kilogrammes of surplus food to people in need.

The second test starts in Brisbane from December 4.

