E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Death toll from Indonesia landslides rises to 30

AFP Published November 21, 2025
Residents walk at the site of a landslide in Situkung village, Banjarnegara, Central Java, on November 20, 2025. —AFP
Residents walk at the site of a landslide in Situkung village, Banjarnegara, Central Java, on November 20, 2025. —AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The death toll from a series of landslides on Indonesia’s Java island has risen to 30, with rescuers still searching for many missing people, officials said.

Heavy rainfall triggered a major landslide in Banjarnegara district in Central Java on Saturday, destroying at least 48 homes, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

More than 700 personnel from the military, police, search-and-rescue units and volunteer groups have been deployed, along with tracking dogs, BNPB spokesman Abdul Muhari said late on Thursday.

Muhari confirmed that rescuers had recovered seven additional bodies, bringing the Banjarnegara toll to 10, with 18 people still unaccounted for.

Nearly 1,000 residents remain evacuated, and authorities warn that continuing rain, water build-up and active springs could trigger further slides and hinder operations. An AFP photographer reported heavy machinery working through deep mud as teams combed debris in affected villages.

In a separate disaster, a landslide struck three villages in neighbouring Cilacap district last Thursday. At least 20 people have been confirmed dead and three remain missing, BNPB said on Wednesday, with no further update issued.

The monsoon season, which typically runs from June to September, routinely brings landslides, flash floods and waterborne disease across the archipelago. The National Weather Service has warned of more heavy rain in the coming weeks.

Officials say climate change is altering storm patterns, intensifying rainfall, flash flooding and wind gusts. In eastern Indonesia, flash floods and landslides in remote Papua have killed at least 23 people, according to Muhari.

World

Read more

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 21, 2025 02:23pm
Gruesome, grave, grim and great tragedy. Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

WITH a breakdown in diplomatic channels, mainly because of the Afghan Taliban’s lack of will to control...
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe