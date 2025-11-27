Nawaz inaugurates ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ plan

LAHORE: PML-N president Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ housing project.

Nawaz along with his daughter Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz conducted first digital ballot.

They also congratulated all citizens who won three-marla plots and announced that recipients would be eligible to obtain Rs1.5 million loan to build their homes, repayable over nine years at an easy monthly installment of Rs14,000.

The CM said the Punjab government was fulfilling all its promises instead of relying on empty slogans. Some 2,000 applicant secured residential plots across 23 housing schemes in 19 districts of Punjab comprising 730 in Jhelum, 388 in Kasur, 257 in Faisalabad and 219 in Lodhran.

Additional allocations in the first phase included 130 in Okara, 55 in Layyah, 52 in Bhakkar, 33 in Sahiwal and 25 in Sargodha. Other districts receiving plots included 24 in Khushab, 20 in Bahawalnagar, 17 in Mandi Bahauddin, 15 in Rajanpur, 11 in Attock, eight in Gujrat, seven in Bahawalpur, four each in Jhang and Vehari and two in Chiniot. Some 483,000 people were registered for ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ project and more than 257,000 applications were received for Phase-I.

Following Nadra’s verification and scrutiny by district committees, 18,308 applicants were declared eligible for balloting.

