BoP signs MoU for agri warehousing infrastructure

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 27, 2025
LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) and InfraZamin Pakistan (IZP) have entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural warehousing infrastructure through a credit guarantee-backed financing framework.

The initiative represents a significant move towards enhancing post-harvest storage capacity, mobilising private-sector investment and supporting long-term agricultural development in the country.

InfraZamin Pakistan, a pioneering credit enhancement institution jointly sponsored by InfraCo Asia Investments and Karandaaz Pakistan, provides local currency guarantee solutions to encourage private-sector participation in infrastructure financing.

With its PACRA-rated long-term AAA and short-term A1+ ratings, InfraZamin continues to play a critical role in enabling sustainable, long-tenor funding for infrastructure projects that traditionally face limited access to institutional finance.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

