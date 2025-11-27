CCP calls for regulatory structure for gold sector

ISLAMABAD: The Com­petition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has published its maiden Comp­etition Assessment Study of the Gold Market in Pakistan, providing the first evidence-based analysis of the sector’s structure, regulatory landscape, and competitiveness challenges.

The study, conducted by CCP’s Centre of Excellence in Competition Law (CECL), maps a market historically dominated by informality, fragmented oversight, and pricing opacity.

The study emphasises that modernising the gold sector will boost transparency, safeguard consumers, reduce illicit trade, and unlock significant economic value, particularly as Pakistan prepares for the commercial rollout of the Reko Diq project. According to the report, annual gold consumption ranges between 60 and 90 tonnes, mainly driven by cultural demand, while over 90pc of gold trading occurs outside formal channels.

To address these challenges, the CCP has proposed a comprehensive reform package, including the establishment of the Pakistan Gold & Gemstone Authority, to harmonise rules, licensing, imports, and Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing compliance.

The watchdog also proposed a digital transformation of the gold value chain, with blockchain-based traceability integrated with the FBR’s Track and Trace system.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025