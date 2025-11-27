E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Sharjeel seeks WB’s help for KCR revival

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 27, 2025
KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has urged the World Bank (WB) to support the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) as well as the project of a high speed train between Karachi and Sukkur.

In a meeting with a WB delegation that called on him on Wednesday, the minister said the two projects would prove to be a game changer for Sindh.

The minister and the bank delegation discussed ways to improve urban mobility across the province and strengthen the transport system, said a press release issued after the meeting.

Mr Memon, who holds the portfolios of information, transport and mass transit, briefed the delegation on the WB-funded Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Yellow Line project and noted that work on one section, the Taj Haider Bridge, had been completed and that the remaining work was progressing quickly.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

