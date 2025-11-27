Two students killed, 22 injured in Charsadda accident

CHARSADDA: Two students of a private school were killed while 23 others, including driver, suffered injuries when the school van collided with a truck due to heavy fog in Charsadda here on Wednesday morning.

The van and truck collided at Utmanzai Bypass, as a result two students – one of nursery class and another of 10th class- died while the driver and 22 other students were injured. The deceased students were identified as Jibran son of Irfan belonging to Tarangzai area and Akhlaj son of Iftahaj- 10th grader.

Eye witnesses said that the accident occurred when the van driver could not control the vehicle due to over speeding, thick fog and poor visibility.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, five ambulances and a recovery vehicle were dispatched to the site as soon as the accident was reported.

School timings changed due to fog; parents seek end to vans’ overloading

Rescue personnel provided first aid to the injured children, while three injured students were referred to Peshawar in precarious condition.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Charsadda. They were identified as Wahid, Sudais, Faryal daughter of Irfan, Zohaib, Faryal daughter of Suleman, Ayan, Fatima, Ammar, Khadija, Rafiq Jan (driver) and Mustafa son of Sayar and others.

After the accident, local people including parents expressed their concern; saying cramming 24 children into a small van is no less than a tragedy. The people have demanded of the administration and traffic police to eliminate overloading and strictly monitor school vans.

They said that overloading had become order of the day as there was no effective check and balance, which could lead to more accidents in the future. After the accident, the deputy commissioner, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, along with assistant commissioner Aftab Ahmed, visited DHQ Hospital, Charsada, to enquire about the injured children.

The DC directed the medical superintendent that no negligence will be tolerated in the treatment of the injured students. He issued orders to provide free treatment, tests, medicines and other facilities to all the injured students.

The DC directed assistant commissioner to immediately complete the report on the alleged overloading in the accident, saying that overloading will not be tolerated in future. The DC has also sent a letter to PSRA Peshawar, recommending private schools timings at 9 am to avoid fog and ensure safe transportation of children.

According to the administration, the risks of traffic accidents are increasing due to fog and reduced visibility, so a change in the working hours has become inevitable.

Meanwhile, the (Council of Private School Education Corps) and the Private Education Network (PAN) have changed the timings of all schools and colleges in Charsadda city, setting attendance at 9 am and closing at 2 pm.

Public circles have demanded strict implementation of rules regarding overloading in advance rather than after some mishap took place.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025