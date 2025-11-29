Movie review: Dr Seuss’s The Sneetches

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches on Netflix is a bright, musical adventure that retells the classic story in a fun and friendly way for today’s kids. The animated musical movie is short enough to keep young viewers interested. Yet, it still shares an important message about kindness, fairness and accepting others who may look different from us.

The original Sneetches story, written more than 70 years ago by Dr Seuss, was meant to show differences created by man, like race, culture and religion.

The creatures were divided into “plain” and “star-bellied” Sneetches. Still, in this new version, we meet Sneetches with either a moon or a star on their bellies, and the antagonist, Sylvester McMonkey McBean, is portrayed as a pet rather than a con artist.

Sneetches, duck-like creatures, live as families like humans, and the story revolves around two young Sneetches: Stella, a Star-Belly Sneetch (voiced by Amari McCoy), and Pearl, a Moon-Belly Sneetch (voiced by Sophie Petersen). Stella is portrayed as inventive, curious and brave, like many of us, while Pearl is gentle, thoughtful and eager to understand the world around her. Together, they show how different personalities can strengthen a friendship.

The old argument that once divided the Sneetches is mentioned only briefly, to help us understand the past. Still, friendship not only teaches us a lot, but also eventually brings about change.

The girls’ families seem perfectly normal, but whenever the other belly symbol is mentioned, they suddenly become tense and serious. In the end, the star- and moon-bellied friends join hands to stop a major disaster, showing that problems are solved by working together and not by staying apart.

Visually, the musical animated movie is bright, colourful and fun to look at. The colours feel true to Dr Seuss’s playful world, and the beach scenes and Sneetch designs remind you of the classic book while still looking new and lively for today’s screens.

Music also has a special part in the ‘special’, where foot-tapping songs are easy to sing along with. Each song helps tell the story, from playful tunes about the Sneetches’ differences to warm melodies about friendship.

The movie is a reminder that fri­endship and kindness matter most. With its gentle humour, bright animation and heartfelt message about accepting others, the special offers families an easy way to talk about understanding and unity.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 29th, 2025