Karachi’s Safari Park welcomes birth of 15 animals

News Desk Published November 26, 2025
A combination photograph shows some of the newborn animals at Karachi’s Safari Park on November 26. — Photo via KMC
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday announced that 15 animals from different species were born at the metropolis’s Safari Park, hailing the arrivals as a “significant and heartening development”.

According to a statement from the municipal body, the park saw the birth of a mouflon, four Sindh ibex, four blackbucks, two chitals (spotted deer), one horse, two fallow deer and one white fallow deer.

“The newly born animals underwent thorough medical examinations by the veterinary team. The doctors confirmed that all animals are in excellent health, and special care arrangements have been made to ensure their continued well-being,” the statement read, quoting KMC spokesperson Daniyal Siyal.

The statement added that Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab expressed his delight at the births and directed the relevant departments to provide enhanced care and maintain a sustainable habitat for the newborns.

“I am pleased to announce the birth of 15 wildlife species at Safari Park. Their arrival not only enhances the beauty and diversity of the park but also stands as proof of the healthy and nurturing environment we have created for them,” Wahab was quoted as saying in the statement.

“These efforts reflect our commitment to expanding the park’s wildlife capacity and improving the overall ecosystem.”

The mayor added that this is a moment of joy for Safari Park, Karachi’s residents and all wildlife enthusiasts and instructed officials to arrange a naming ceremony and a formal celebration for the newly born animals.

“We must celebrate their arrival to express our care and compassion. Wildlife deserves the same respect and protection as humans, and this celebration is a gesture of our commitment to their well-being,” he noted.

3 lion cubs born at Karachi Zoo

KMC announced on Tuesday that three lion cubs were born at the Karachi Zoological Gardens on November 16 and are in “excellent health and active”.

According to the zoo’s medical staff, all three cubs are in excellent health, active and showing strong early signs of growth and vitality. Their mother is also reported to be healthy and is receiving continuous care.

The KMC took around 10 days to announce the birth because lion cubs are very vulnerable in their first few weeks, as they are born blind and entirely dependent on their mother for care, a zoo official said.

“Hence, it’s important to protect them from outside interference and help the mother strengthen her bond with the babies,” the official added.

