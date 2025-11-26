3 lion cubs born at Karachi Zoo

The lioness and her three newborn cubs at their enclosure.—Dawn

KARACHI: Three lion cubs have recently been born at Karachi Zoological Gardens and they are in “excellent health and active”.

An announcement to this effect was made by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday. It said following their birth on Nov 16, the cubs underwent a thorough medical examination by the in-house veterinary team at the zoo.

According to the zoo’s medical staff, all three cubs are in excellent health, active and showing strong early signs of growth and vitality. Their mother is also reported to be healthy and is receiving continuous care.

The KMC took around 10 days to announce the birth because lion cubs are very vulnerable in their first few weeks, as they are born blind and entirely dependent on their mother for care, a zoo official said, adding: “Hence, it’s important to protect them from outside interference and help the mother strengthen her bond with the babies.”

Mayor Wahab says birth reflects KMC’s strengthened commitment to better habitat management, veterinary care

In August 2024, two lion cubs were born at the zoo and the officials had said that it was the first birth among the big cats in more than 12 years at the facility.

While the birth of the three lion cubs is expected to attract significant public interest, particularly among families, children, and wildlife lovers, the zoo management said that public viewing will be limited initially to ensure their safety and to avoid any stress during their early nurturing period.

“Once the veterinary team deems it appropriate, the cubs will gradually be introduced for public viewing,” it added.

Happiest moment for Karachi Zoo: mayor

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed great happiness over the birth of the cubs.

He directed the zoo administration to ensure special care, enhanced monitoring and a dedicated treatment plan for the cubs, underscoring the importance of providing them with an optimal environment during their early developmental stages.

He further emphasised that every possible measure must be taken to maintain proper nutrition, security and veterinary supervision for both the cubs and their mother.

“This is one of the happiest moments for Karachi Zoo and a testament to the improved standards of animal welfare under the KMC,” the mayor stated. “The birth of the lion cubs reflects the zoo’s strengthened commitment to better habitat management, veterinary care, and overall conservation practices.”

The KMC administration noted that the birth of the cubs is not only a source of pride for the city but also a promising indicator of the zoo’s ongoing efforts to reform and uplift its wildlife facilities.

Over the past year, the statement said, Karachi Zoo has implemented several key improvements, including upgraded enclosures, enhanced veterinary services, nutritional management plans and better environmental conditions for various species.

The KMC reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening wildlife conservation efforts, upgrading zoo facilities and continuing to provide humane care to all animals housed at the Karachi Zoo.

The administration has pledged to carry forward these improvements with the same dedication, ensuring that the zoo remains an educational, recreational, and conservation-focused space for residents of Karachi.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025