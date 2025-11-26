E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Fazl asks president, services chiefs to refuse lifetime immunity

Dawn Report Published November 26, 2025
ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday “completely rejected” the recently enacted 27th Amendment, urging President Asif Ali Zardari and the three services chiefs to personally refuse the lifetime immunity granted under the new law.

While praising the armed forces’ performance and courage during the May conflict with India, Maulana Fazl objected to the “lifetime perks” given to top military officers.

“These are perhaps such unique perks that Pakistan’s democratic society does not require them at all,” the senior politician said while addressing the media.

He urged President Zardari and the three services chiefs to reject the lifetime immunity offered under the 27th Amendment themselves.

Objects to recent laws on domestic violence, child marriage prevention and transgender rights

Maulana Fazl expressed his reservations about the PPP “playing a role in the backslide of democracy instead of raising the slogan of democracy”, as it could not block the changes that were earlier opposed during the 26th Amendment.

The JUI-F chief said the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) and the Supreme Court Shariat Appellate Bench’s jurisdictions were not kept in mind when drafting the 27th Amendment. He contended that appeals against FSC decisions would be marred by confusion about whether the SC would hear them or the Federal Constitutional Court.

Recent legislations objected

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly objected to recent legislations aimed at reducing domestic violence, protecting children from child marriages, and safeguarding transgender community’s rights.

He said, “Some legislation has been enacted regarding the marriage of children below the age of 18 years, regarding transgenders, and regarding domestic violence.”

Speaking about child marriages, he took exception to terming those under 18 as “na-baaligh” (minors), asking which sect’s Islamic laws stated as such. He criticised what he called strengthening the law to the point that if a marriage or nikkah was done before 18, it would be called sexual abuse and interpreted as rape, and a punishment would be given accordingly.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

