PTI to release white paper on ‘rigging, corruption’

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has decided to release a white paper to “disclose” alle­g­­ed rigging in recent by-elections, corruption, law and order issues, the government’s legislative agenda, and the ongoing economic meltdown in the country.

Party stalwart Asad Qaiser told Dawn that work on the white paper was underway, and it was expected to be released next month, as different teams had been tasked with preparing inputs that would later be compiled.

He alleged that the rigging in recent by-elections, especially in Haripur, had once again proved that the incumbent government had “failed badly” and become increasingly unpopular.

“The white paper will cover all the issues, including the economic situation, corruption, election rigging, law and order, etc. We will also give a comparison of the incumbent government’s performance with that of the PTI’s tenure.”

Responding to a question, Mr Qaiser said the party’s legal team, headed by Advocate Salman Akram Raja, would look into matters related to law, election rigging, and the numerous pieces of legislation passed by the government. “It is a fact that the incumbent government has passed a number of bills, but not a single piece of legislation was aimed at addressing the issues of the masses,” he claimed.

He said party leaders such as Taimur Khan Jhagra, Muhammad Zubair and Muzzammil Aslam would work on documenting the economic meltdown and cor­ruption in the country. “Similarly, other teams will work on different issu­­es, and in the end everything will be compiled into the white paper, which will be released next month,” he reiterated.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said he had informed the ECP that legal action would be taken against officials involved in any rigging.

He claimed that in Haripur the presiding officers were KP government employees, due to which they issued Form 45 despite “pressure”, but the returning officer belonged to the ECP and the RO office staff were federal government employees. He said he had directed the establishment of a committee, and legal action would be taken if any violation of law was found.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said the PTI would continue criticising policies that went “against the law”. He claimed that while Form 45 carried the signatures of polling agents of both sides, the tickers shared from the RO office were different.

Sit-in

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s sisters and PTI leaders on Tuesday again gathered outside Adiala jail to meet the incarcerated former prime minister but were not allowed.

A livestream by PTI showed a massive crowd sloganeering, with riot police present in the area. Aleema Khan and her sisters — Noreen Niazi and Dr Uzma Khan — were stopped at Factory Naka by police, prompting PTI supporters to start sloganeering and stage a sit-in. Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen Senator Allama Raja Nasir also joined them.

At Factory Naka, Aleema Khan told reporters she would not return until she was allowed to meet Imran. Mr Khan’s sisters had staged a similar sit-in last week, but were removed by force.

Late-night media reports claimed that Mr Khan’s sister was convinced by the authorities to return home.

