E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Indian airlines cancel flights after volcano eruption

Reuters Published November 26, 2025
NEW DELHI: Indian airlines Air India and Aka­sa Air said on Tuesday they were cancelling some fli­g­hts after ash plumes from a volcanic eruption in Eth­i­opia disrupted operations.

Air India said it had cancelled 11 flights on Monday and Tuesday to conduct precautionary checks on aircraft that had flown over some locations after the eruption, following a directive from India’s aviation regulator.

Smaller peer Akasa said it had scrapped scheduled flights to Middle East destinations such as Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled during the two days.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that only a few flights had been rerouted as a precautionary measure and that the airport authority had issued a notice to all affected planes.

The ash cloud is moving towards China and is expected to clear Indian skies by Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

