Muzammil moves into Challenger Cup last 16

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published November 26, 2025
ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Murtaza remained Pakistan’s lone hope in the ATP Challenger Cup singles event as veteran Aqeel Khan and Samir Iftikhar exited from the tournament here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

In an all-Pakistan round-of-32 clash, Muzammil got the better of Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 while Aqeel and Samir lost their fixtures against foreign opponents.

Bulgarian player Dinko Dinev came from a set down to defeat the 45-year-old Aqeel 4-6, 7-6(7/5), 6-1 and Samir went down against Mert Alkaya of Turkiye 6-2, 6-2.

More disappointed followed the national players in the doubles event as the duo of Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha suffered defeat in their last-16 clash against the pair of Ukraine’s Nikita Bilozertsev and Preston Brown of the United States 6-2, 7-5.

The day became even better for Bilozertsev as he surged ahead in the round-of-16 after a 6-2, 3-0 win against one of the top contender of the tournament, Saba Purtseladze.

Purtseladze’s journey was cut short as the Georgian had to retire while being a set down against his Ukrainian opponent.

Brown, meanwhile, was ousted from the singles event as he lost his match to Dragos Nicolae Cazacu of Romania 7-6(7/2), 6-4.

Two players from Switzerland — Gian Luca Tanner and Johan Nikles — also recorded straight sets victories to confirm their last-16 berths.

Tanner downed Russia’s Alexey Aleshchev 6-1, 6-3 while Nikles romped past Adrian Arcon of Australia 6-1, 6-1.

Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev, Sweden’s Leo Borg and Zach Stephens of the Great Britain also recorded straight set triumphs to cruise into the next round.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

