US, Ukraine try to bridge gaps on peace plan

KYIV: Ukrainian and US officials sought on Monday to narrow the gaps between them over a plan to end the war in Ukraine, after agreeing to modify a US proposal that Kyiv and its European allies saw as a Kremlin wish list.

In a joint statement, Washington and Kyiv said they had drafted a “refined peace framework” after talks in Geneva on Sunday. Though there were no specifics, the dialogue received a cautious welcome from some of Ukraine’s allies.

Ukraine’s delegation to the talks with US officials in Switzerland returned home on Monday to report back, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

President Donald Trump hinted at new progress.

“Is it really possible that big progress is being made in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Kyiv blindsided

The US blindsided Kyiv and European countries with its 28-point peace plan last week, giving Ukraine until Thursday (Nov 27) to agree to a framework to end Europe’s deadliest war since World War Two.

The plan would require Kyiv to cede more territory, accept curbs on its military and bar it from ever joining Nato, conditions Kyiv has long rejected as tantamount to surrender.

Ukraine’s European allies drew up a counter-proposal which would halt fighting at present front lines, leaving discussions of territory for later, and include a Nato-style US security guarantee for Ukraine.

Moscow rejects European plan

Moscow, which has described the initial reported US plan as a potential basis for a peace agreement, rejected the European version.

“The European plan, at first glance... is completely unconstructive and does not work for us,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow.

The sudden US push raises the pressure on Ukraine and Zelensky, who is now at his most vulnerable since the start of the war after a corruption scandal saw two of his ministers dismissed and as Russia makes battlefield gains.

Zelensky could struggle to get Ukrainians to swallow a deal viewed as selling out their interests.

“Trump’s special plan is, in general, a capitulation for Ukraine,” said Anzhelika Yurkevych, a 62-year-old civil servant in Kyiv. “I think the Ukrainian people will not agree. Even if they sign, it needs to be implemented, the Ukrainian people will be the ones to do it. And they do not agree with this.”

After Sunday’s talks, no public statement was released on how the revised plan would handle contentious issues such as how to guarantee Ukraine’s security against future Russian threats, or how to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine. Zelenskiy said negotiations were ongoing.

Kyiv still looking for compromise

“We all continue working with partners, especially the United States, to look for compromises that will strengthen but not weaken us,” Zelensky said via video link from a separate meeting of Ukraine’s allies in Sweden.

Trump, who returned to office this year pledging to quickly end the war, has reoriented US policy away from staunch support for Kyiv towards accepting some of Russia’s justifications for its 2022 invasion.

Zelensky could travel to the United States as soon as this week to discuss the most sensitive aspects of the plan with Trump, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv was hit by what officials said was a massive drone attack that killed four people on Sunday. With smoke rising from the rubble, one man was seen crouched and holding the hand of a dead body.

“There was a family, there were children,” said Ihor Klymenko, Red Cross chief of the emergency-response team in Kharkiv. “I can’t tell you how, but the children are alive, thank God, the man is alive. The woman died, unfortunately.”

Across the border, Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones en route to Moscow, forcing three airports serving the capital to pause flights.

A reported Ukrainian drone strike on Sunday knocked power out for thousands of residents near Moscow, a rare reversal of Russian attacks on energy targets that regularly cause power blackouts for millions of Ukrainians.

Some EU leaders met to discuss Ukraine on the sidelines of an EU-African Union summit in Luanda on Monday.

