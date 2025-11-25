Balochistan CM Bugti orders probe into ‘irregularities’ in youth programme

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has ordered an impartial probe into reports of alleged irregularities in the Chief Minister’s Youth Skills Development and Overseas Employment Programme.

Taking serious notice of the matter, the chief minister made it clear that mismanagement and lack of transparency would not be tolerated in the welfare initiatives launched by the Balochistan government for the betterment of the youth of the province.

According to a directive issued by the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, serious questions had emerged regarding the programme’s implementation, transparency, beneficiary selection, and overall effectiveness. Consequently, the provincial government referred the matter to the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT).

Officials said that Mr Bugti strictly instructed the CMIT team to thoroughly examine all aspects of the programme and submit a detailed report to him within two weeks.

The report must identify facts and include concrete recommendations for strengthening accountability within departments concerned to ensure future reforms.

Reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to the youth development, skill enhancement and the creation of overseas employment opportunities, Mr Bugti emphasised that ensuring transparent and fair use of public resources is the top priority of the provincial government.

He said the government wanted to make this important programme more effective, fair and practically beneficial for the youth so that they can genuinely access better opportunities for progress.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025