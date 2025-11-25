E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Crackdown on fake, illegal number plates from Dec 5

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 25, 2025
KARACHI: City police chief Javed Alam Odho has ordered a crackdown from Dec 5 on vehicles using fake, illegal or unidentifiable number plates across the city.

In a statement issued on Monday, he urged citizens to get their vehicle and motorcycle number plates corrected and made fully compliant with the law by Dec 5.

He warned that after the deadline, legal action will be taken without exception and non-compliant vehicles will be seized.

Man shot dead

A 60-year-old man was gunned down in Quaidabad area on Monday.

Police said that Mohammad Razzaq was sitting at a shop near his home when armed assailants resorted to indiscriminate firing and rode away. He sustained three bullet wounds in the head and died on the spot.

Area SHO Inayatullah Marwat said the victim originally hailed from Swat.

He said the murder appeared to be an outcome of some personal enmity.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

