Lums receives Rs550m donation

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) on Monday received a donation of Rs550 million to make world-class learning accessible to exceptional students.

Bestway Group Chairman Lord Choudrey and United Bank Limited President and CEO Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal presented Lums cheques for Rs275 million each.

The donation will strengthen Lums’ mission to make world-class learning accessible to exceptional students regardless of financial background and to nurture leadership grounded in innovation, integrity, and service to society.

The ceremony was attended by Lums founding pro-chancellor Syed Babar Ali and Board of Trustees Chair Dr Parvez Hassan.

Syed Babar Ali expressed appreciation for this contribution and noted that such acts of philanthropy help sustain institutions like Lums and deliver returns that benefit society for generations to come.

Reflecting on this enduring partnership, Lums Vice Chancellor Dr Ali Cheema emphasised that Lums remains steadfast in its commitment to nurture a cohort of leaders who would contribute to the social and economic transformation of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025