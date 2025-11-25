E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Lums receives Rs550m donation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 25, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) on Monday received a donation of Rs550 million to make world-class learning accessible to exceptional students.

Bestway Group Chairman Lord Choudrey and United Bank Limited President and CEO Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal presented Lums cheques for Rs275 million each.

The donation will strengthen Lums’ mission to make world-class learning accessible to exceptional students regardless of financial background and to nurture leadership grounded in innovation, integrity, and service to society.

The ceremony was attended by Lums founding pro-chancellor Syed Babar Ali and Board of Trustees Chair Dr Parvez Hassan.

Syed Babar Ali expressed appreciation for this contribution and noted that such acts of philanthropy help sustain institutions like Lums and deliver returns that benefit society for generations to come.

Reflecting on this enduring partnership, Lums Vice Chancellor Dr Ali Cheema emphasised that Lums remains steadfast in its commitment to nurture a cohort of leaders who would contribute to the social and economic transformation of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe