Woman shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A woman was killed and a man injured in firing in the Michenkhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Monday, the police said.

An official identified the deceased as Raj Meena and injured as Tauseef, saying that the body and the injured were shifted to the Government City Hospital. He said that the shooting took place within the limits of the city police station.

Meanwhile, a party of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station was sent to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital when they received information that the body of a man killed with a firearm was brought there, an official said, adding that the deceased was identified as Kamran Ayaz, a resident of Gandi Khankhel area.

Separately, three people, including a seven-year-old boy, were shot at and injured over an enmity arising out of an attempted murder in the Sultan Mehmood area of Serai Naurang town.

Police identified the injured as Osman Ghani, 23, Shafiullah, 40, and Mohammad Khan, 7, and said that they were shifted to the THQ Hospital. Police said that the injured were later referred to a hospital in Bannu owing to their critical condition.

An investigation began after a case was registered in the Shaheed Asmatulah Khan Khattak police station under different sections of the relevant law.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025