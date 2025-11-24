‘Trusting the process’ takes Usman Tariq to maiden T20 hat-trick

Usman Tariq wasn’t expecting to join Pakistan’s elite T20I hat-trick club on Sunday night, but he knew it was a byproduct of the arduous process he has gone through and that has gotten him to this point.

The right-arm off spinner slowly swiveled in his chair as he thoughtfully answered questions at the post-match press conference on Sunday night.

“I wasn’t expecting a hat-trick tonight,” Usman replied modestly, explaining that he put his faith, first and foremost, in the hands of God, and trusted the process.

The mystery spinner produced a spell for the ages, claiming a hat-trick and stunning figures of 4 for 18 to bowl Pakistan to a crushing 69-run victory over Zimbabwe in their Twenty20 International tri-series clash.

“People say domestic cricket is a ‘struggle’. It’s not a struggle, it’s a process where you’re learning and going through a tough phase,” Usman said.

“I think ‘struggle’ is when you can’t eat, or you don’t have money. The ‘process’ period was where I had the most learning and grooming and that ‘tough phase’ that you go through.”

When asked, he advised the younger generation to go through the hardships he did, and only then would their results mirror his.

The next time he puts on a show like this, he wants it to be against India — and singlehandedly — since those are Pakistan’s biggets matches.

“My coaches, Aslam Qureshi and Zohaib Khan, ingrained in me that I would be the kind of player that won the match single-handedly. That’s what I’ll try to do; the hard work is in our hands, the result is in Allah’s,” Usman said.

The 30-year-old left a comfortable job in the UAE to play cricket for Pakistan, even sidelining offers to play for other countries.

“ If I played for the US or Oman, I wouldn’t have had the kind of identity that I’ve gotten playing for Pakistan.

“The dream was clear, that I would have to go for Pakistan, and I did,” Usman said.

There was no hesitation when he answered whether he was satisfied with his decision.

“Yes I am, because it has been a long journey and it’s been a long process.

“My family was dependent on me, I was the only one earning. I often thought that only a crazy person would do something like this. But the reality is that that craziness and passion is why I’m here.”

His “deceptive” bowling style — which bamboozled the Zimbabwe batters — was a natural action that he has polished over time.

The inspiration came from a host of international bowlers. “I’ve idolised Ajantha Mendis and Sunil Nadine, and I always followed Rahid Khan’s line length and what kind of mindset they were bowling with.

“These are players that have been the best bowlers of the tournament the least number of times but who’ve had the most impact on the game, and they’re highly valuable players.

“I follow what they followed, and I want to be an impactful and dominating player like them,” Usman said.